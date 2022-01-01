Sao Paulo, Jan 1 (AP) Veteran Uruguayan soccer agent Juan Figer, who worked on the transfers of many soccer greats, has died at age 87.

His granddaughter Stephanie Figer and his agency said on Instagram that Juan Figer had “fought a lot, but did not survive a heart attack.”

The short statement did not say where Figer was located.

“It is with a broken heart that I inform we will end 2021 without the presence of my grandfather Juan,” said Stephanie Figer, who works at Figer's agency in Sao Paulo.

Figer's agency said the agent was involved in several major transfers since starting in the business in 1969, including Diego Maradona, Kaká, Jurgen Klinsmann, Gary Lineker, Ruud Gullit and Socrates. (AP)

