Gurugram (Haryana)[India], December 8 (ANI): Ganapathy brothers, Jashan and Veer, from Bengaluru, held the spotlight as they both had at least a share of the lead in their respective categories in the first round of the US Kids Golf Indian Championships.

Jashan playing in Boys 12 shots 1-over 73 and shared the lead with Danish Verma, while Veer carded even par 72 and shared the lead with Vihaan Reddy in the Boys 15-18 section at the Jack Nicklaus signature course, the Classic Golf and Country Club.

More than 90 players from eight countries are playing in the third edition of the US Kids Indian Championships, from where players will earn Priority points to qualify for the US Kids European and World Championships in 2024.

The Ganapathy brothers are sons of former pro golfer, Rahul Ganapathy, who has won as an amateur and as a pro on the Indian circuit and now teaches juniors in Bengaluru and runs the US Kids Local Tour in Bengaluru.

In Boys 12, Jahan had four birdies and five bogeys, He was 3-under after 12, but gave away five bogeys against just one birdie in the last six holes. Co-leader Danish had two birdies against three bogeys.

In Boys 15-18, Veer had three birdies against three bogeys, while Vihaan had three bogeys in the first six holes but recovered with two birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on the back nine.

In one of the most intensely contested sections, Boys 13-14, Ayan Dubey had four birdies against four bogeys, while Rannvijay Singh Gill and Prince Bainsla shot 73 and 74.

Kabir Goyal in Boys 8 had three birdies and three bogeys in a fine showing, while Rudar Gupta carded a superb 2-under 70 among Boys 9. He was helped by two late birdies on the seventh and ninth.

Among girls, in Category 11-12, Amiya Koul, who is based in Singapore shot 1-under 71 and led Smira Bhandari by seven shots.

Parnika Sharma had four bogeys and an unfortunate triple bogey on Par-4 10th against two birdies in her 77, but she still led by four over Ananyaa Sood.

Positions after Round 1:

Boys Category

Boys 7 (9 holes): 1, Zorawar Singh Chahal (42); Nihal Cheema (43); Samar Singh (45)

Boys 8 (9 holes): 1. Kabir Goyal (36); T2: Divjot Gupta and N Suryaansh Reddy (41)

Boys 9: 1. Rudar Gupta (70); 2. Guransh Singh Gujral (85)

Boys 10: 1. Adit Veeramachaneni (72); 2. Arnav Kumar (74); T3. Sohraab Singh Tanwar, Aarnav Patel and Siddhant Sharma (all 78)

Boys 11: 1. Aditya Mishra (76), 2. Vidit Aggarwal (80), 3. Aryaveer Singh Grewal (82)

Boys 12: T1. Jashan Ganapathy and Danish Verma (73 each), 3. Siddhaan Chhibber (75)

Boys 13-14: 1. Ayan Dubey (72); 2. Rannvijay Singh Gill (73), 3. Prince Bainsla (74)

Boys 15-18: T1. Veer Ganapathy and Vihaan Reddy (72 each); 3. Ranveer Singh Dhupia (73)

Girls Category

Girls 8 (9 holes): 1. Ridhima Kapoor (41), 2. Ahana Shah (42), Aaradhya Bhatnagar (46)

Girls 9-10: 1. Aida Thimmaiah (76), 2. Ruvishka Chudsama, 3. Morgan Tucnik

Girls 11-12: Amiya Koul (Sing) (71), 2. Smira Bhambri (78), 3. Naina Kapoor (81)

Girls 13-14: 1. Parnika Sharma (77), 2. Ananyaa Sood (81), 3. Anandita Baloria (83).(ANI)

