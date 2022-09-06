New York [US], September 6 (ANI): World No. 1 Iga Swiatek conjured a stunning comeback victory over Jule Niemeier to reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open in New York on Monday.

It was the stark contrast in Louis Armstrong Stadium when Niemeier came tantalizingly close to defeating the World No. 1, in the end, Swiatek escaped 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. With the win, Swiatek became the first Polish woman to reach US Open quarter-finals.

Swiatek will play Wednesday's match against No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

Swiatek hadn't dropped a set through four matches, but Niemeier broke the French Open champion in the first game and raced to the first set.

The hard-hitting 23-year-old German produced 14 unforced errors in the third set, compared to one for Swiatek. She also hit 13 double faults in the match. Swiatek, meanwhile, broke Niemeier's serve seven of 13 times.

"Honestly at the beginning [of the second set] I felt like I'm just making a little bit fewer mistakes, but she also started playing less aggressively. It was easier for me to just play the ball in. Yeah, I think I started being more solid and I used a little bit more of the chances that I had," Swiatek told reporters.

"I'm just proud that I didn't lose hope. I had a hard time pushing her back. I'm pretty glad it worked. I used my experience to keep my level the whole match," Swiatek said. (ANI)

