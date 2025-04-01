New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) have added new franchise Kolkata ThunderBlades for the upcoming season starting next month while the owners of Puneri Paltan have exited the league.

Bengaluru Smashers, owned by the Punit Balan Group, have renamed themselves as Pune Jaguars following the exit of Puneri Paltan. The tournament will continue to have eight teams with the addition of the Kolkata franchise and exit of Puneri Paltan. There will be no team representing Bengaluru this season

Also Read | IPL 2025: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History.

The latest season will be held in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15.

The Kolkata franchise is co-owned by Uneecops Group and MVikas Group. Former player Anshul Garg will serve as the Team Director of the new franchise.

Also Read | WWE Wrestlemania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

UTT co-promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, said: “We are certain they will add a unique colour to the UTT tapestry. Each season, UTT has grown in stature, bringing together top Indian and international talent in a fiercely competitive environment.

"With a new team and a first-time venue in Ahmedabad, Season 6 will build on that promise and deliver high-quality table tennis and thrilling action for players and fans alike."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)