Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 4 (ANI): As the 38th National Games are being held in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here. He met players and encourage them and also had lunch with them, a release said.

The 38th National Games are being organised in the state from January 28 to February 14.

"National Games are very important for us and are our priority. We are ensuring that all the players get the best experience from here and they do not face any kind of inconvenience," the CM said as per an official release.

Dhami said that along with this, efforts are on to provide food according to the player's choice as they are from different states.

He also visited Parade Ground, Dehradun and took stock of the arrangements at the venues. He also gave instructions to take special care of the smooth arrangement of the games and the facilities of the players.

This visit of the Chief Minister boosted the morale of the players and the organising committee and they praised him and thanked the state government.

National games are being organized for the first time in Uttarakhand, and the government is making every effort to make it a success. With the efforts of the state government, these national games will become historic and Uttarakhand will get a new identity in the field of sports, the release said.

Karnataka is currently leading the National Games 2025, with 42 medals, 22 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze. So far, 24 teams have bagged at least one medal in the ongoing competition. At the second spot is Services with 19 gold medals, 10 silver and nine bronze medals, a total of 38 medals. In the third spot is Maharashtra. Though they have 61 medals, they have only 15 gold, 26 silver and 20 bronze medals, as per Olympics.com. (ANI)

