Atletico Madrid, second in the Spanish La Liga behind city rivals Real Madrid, will shift their focus on the Copa Del Rey where Getafe lies in wait in the quarter-final. Diego Simone has a lot to fight for this campaign and their 2-0 win over Mallorca in their last game was crucial as it helped them keep the pressure on the Los Blancos. Under his management, the team has always done well in Cup competitions, and they will target to win this edition of the Copa Del Rey. Opponents Getafe are down to 14th in the standings but with no defeats in the last four games, the confidence is high. Atletico Madrid versus Getafe will start at 2:00 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Real Madrid Fans to Take Care of Kylian Mbappe, Says ‘He Is A Very Good Player’.

Rodrigo de Paul will return to the Atletico Madrid squad after missing the last match due to the suspension. Javi Galan has a knee injury and is not likely to feature here. Antoine Griezmann, Axel Witsel, Angel Correa, Conor Gallagher, and Jose Gimenez will return to the starting eleven for the home side.

Christantus Uche, Borja Mayoral, and Alex Sola will shoulder the attacking responsibility for Getafe. Allam Nyom is injured and has been ruled out of this tie but there is some positive news as well with Omar Alderete returning from a suspension. There could be a change in the goalkeeping department with Jiri Letacek starting between the posts. Lamine Yamal Stuns Spectators with Lionel Messi-Like Dribbles to Beat Opposition Defenders During Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Match (Watch Video) .

When is Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Getafe in the quarterfinal of Copa del Rey 2024-25 on Wednesday, February 4. The Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid will host the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match and it will start at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Copa del Rey Quarter-Final 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live telecast on any TV channel. For Atletico Madrid vs Getafe online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Getafe, Copa del Rey Quarter-Final 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live streaming online on the FanCode website for a subscription pass. Atletico Madrid look the stronger of the two teams here and the home side could win easily here.

