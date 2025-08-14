New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): As excitement builds for the 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM), Procam International announced the launch of the exclusive VDHM Starts Club. This special initiative honours 38 remarkable runners who have completed the event's challenging 21.097 km distance at least fifteen times.

The landmark 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 12th, 2025, and will be flagged off from Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, according to a release from VDHM.

The VDHM Starts Club celebrates their unwavering commitment and the inspiring journeys these athletes have undertaken since the inaugural edition in 2005, marking them as enduring symbols of passion, perseverance, and the spirit of running.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label race, has shattered barriers and transformed India from a spectator nation into a participative one. It has ignited a running revolution across North India, fueling the rise of clubs, events, and a vibrant fitness culture. The introduction of the VDHM Stars Club not only celebrates the extraordinary personal achievements of its members but also marks a milestone in the half-marathon community.

Virat Bhushan, the Star runner who has participated in all 19 editions of the VDHM, said, "Making efforts on life, never giving up and realizing there is no finish line, running in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has been an integral part of my identity. It's my way of connecting with the spirit of Delhi. Having run all editions, it's an incredible feeling, and I'm ready to take on my 20th this October."

The Star club runner's felicitation program will be held at the Mirchi Get Active-VDHM Expo.

Congratulating the exclusive club members, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, "We are proud to recognise the commitment of these 38 remarkable runners. Their achievements inspire not only us at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, but also runners across Delhi and around the world to push their limits, strive for excellence, and remain committed to running. It is a wonderful way to stay fit and inspired." (ANI)

