Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 21 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming season of the Hockey India League, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on Saturday announced the appointment of India's Sanjay and Belgium stalwart Arthur Van Doren as co-captains of the team. The HIL 2026 will be held from January 3 to January 26 2026, across Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.

India drag-flicker Sanjay recently led the national team to a runners-up finish. At the same time, Van Doren captained Belgium to the title at the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in November 2025, underscoring the leadership pedigree both players bring to Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the new season.

Hailing from Haryana, Sanjay rose swiftly through the junior ranks, featuring at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and the 2021 Junior World Cup, where he served as Vice-Captain and finished as the team's highest goal scorer. He made his senior team debut during the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League and has since been a regular fixture in the Indian setup. He was part of India's gold medal-winning campaign at the 2023 Asian Games and the historic bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Arjuna Awardee has represented India in 78 international matches to date.

Arthur Van Doren, meanwhile, is one of modern hockey's most decorated defenders. A Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist and 2023 World Cup champion, he also won silver medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the 2023 World Cup. Currently leading Belgium in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League, Van Doren has earned 276 international caps since making his senior debut in 2012.

Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, said, "We are delighted to appoint Sanjay and Arthur Van Doren as co-captains ahead of the new HIL season. They represent the perfect blend of youth, experience and leadership within our squad. Both have recently led their national teams to the finals of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which speaks volumes about their temperament and ability to lead from the front. With less than a month to go for the new season, we are excited to begin our preparations and work towards achieving our goals."

Speaking on his new role, Sanjay said, "It is a very special moment for me to lead Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the Hero Hockey India League. I have grown up watching this league, and getting this opportunity is truly remarkable. I am grateful to the franchise management and coaching staff for the trust they have shown in me. Sharing the leadership role with a player of Arthur's stature will be a great learning experience, and together we will give our absolute best to win the title."

Arthur Van Doren added, "I am really excited to take on this role with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers. Leadership is something I am enjoying with the national team, and captaining a side in the HIL will be a new and thrilling experience. I would like to thank the owners and coaches for the opportunity. I am looking forward to reuniting with Sanjay and the rest of the squad and getting started."

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will begin their Hero HIL 2026 campaign against Ranchi Royals on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in Chennai. (ANI)

