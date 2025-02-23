Nairobi, Feb 23 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat had a disastrous third round of 8-over 79 as he slipped to T-67 with one round to go in the Magical Kenya Open.

The Indian rookie had a nightmarish 11 on the par-5 seventh besides four other bogeys against just two birdies for a 79.

His earlier rounds were 70 and 72.

Shubhankar Sharma had earlier missed the cut.

South African Jacques Kruyswijk moved into pole position as he bids for his first DP World Tour title. He had a stunning seven-under-par round of 64 that gave him a one-stroke lead.

The South African came home in five-under par at the Muthaiga Golf Club to lead England's John Parry by one.

Parry added a one-over 72 to his opening two rounds of 63-65 as he goes in search of his second win of the 2025 Race to Dubai. PTI Cor AM

