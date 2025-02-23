Virat Kohli's numbers in international cricket are unmatched, and only challenged by a rare few, who remain ahead of the star Indian batter, which include Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting. Apart from Kohli, Tendulkar, Sangakkara, and Ponting's runs come majorly from Test and ODIs, while the T20I tally takes a back seat, which is not the case for the former player. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs PAK Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Kohli has slammed 9,230, 13,985, and 4,188 runs across formats, with most coming against Australia, England, and Sri Lanka. Interestingly, Pakistan against whom Kohli enjoys great success, only contributes about 2.3 percent of his total international runs, which the batter will look to better, when India takes on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on Feb 23. The IND vs PAK CT 2025 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Kohli's statistics against Pakistan in internationals across formats ahead of the IND vs PAK CT 2025 match below. Virat Kohli Stats in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy Matches: Know How Indian Star Batter Has Fared Against Arch-Rival Ahead of India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Cricket Match.

Overall, Kohli has played in 27 internationals — 16 ODIs and 11 T20Is — while amassing 1,170 runs with three hundred, and seven half-centuries at a better than career average of 58.50. Some of Kohli's memorable knocks in his 17-year career have come against Pakistan, which includes his stellar 183 in Asia Cup 2012, marvelous 107 in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, 55 not out in ICC T20 World Cup 2016, unbeaten 82 in ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and stunning 122* in Asia Cup 2023.

Kohli is yet to play an IND vs PAK Test, due to India and Pakistan not playing any bilateral cricket.

Virat Kohli vs Pakistan Across Formats

Virat Kohli Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Overall 546 27,403 52.10 81 142 Pakistan 27 1,170 58.50 3 7

For the 36-year-old Indian batter, the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 could be his last outing in the competition, and also his last IND vs PAK match, which could witness the star player leave an ever-lasting stamp by scoring a maiden CT hundred, and once again prove to the world, why the batsman is christened 'King Kohli' by fans, former players, and pundits world wide.

