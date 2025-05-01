New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday roped in leg-spinner Raghu Sharma as a replacement for injured Vignesh Puthur for the remainder of the ongoing IPL season.

Kerala left-arm spinner Puthur has been ruled out due to bone stress reactions in both shins, the franchise stated.

The 31-year-old Sharma, who was part of the MI's support bowling unit, now joins the main squad.

A right-arm leg-break bowler, Sharma has represented Punjab and Puducherry in domestic cricket.

In 11 first-class matches, he has taken 57 wickets at an average of 19.59, including best figures of 7/56. He has also claimed 14 wickets in 9 List A games, and 3 wickets in 3 T20s.

Puthur, who impressed with six wickets in his maiden IPL season, including three on debut against Chennai Super Kings, will remain with the team to continue his recovery and rehabilitation under the guidance of Mumbai Indians' medical and strength & conditioning staff.

