PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Match 20th of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will see Multan Sultans lock horns against Karachi Kings on May 1, which is a rare midweek doubleheader on Thursday. In all likelihood, Multan Sultans' PSL 2025 playoff chances are done and dusted, while they still can ruin chances for others. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have a clear opportunity to move into the top three of the points table with a win. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Lahore Qalandars Cut Islamabad United's Lead to Two Points After Win Over League Leaders.

Led by Mohammad Rizwan, MS have looked outdated, playing cricket that was prevalent years ago. The batting has been all about saving wickets and scoring runs at the end, which is barely the case with their batters failing match after match. The bowling has looked promising, but collectively, just not gelled.

KK under David Warner after a slump found form, and have since blown hot and cold. Sitting third in the PSL 2025 table, the Kings are on the verge of getting into the top three and staying alive in the race for the playoffs. Mohammad Amir Adds A Fiery Twist to His 'Pushpa' Celebration, Runs Pointing Towards Viv Richards After Dismissing Babar Azam For Second Time in PSL 2025 (Watch Video)

When is Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hoping to climb to the top of the standings, Karachi Kings will meet Multan Sultans in an away encounter in the Pakistan Super League 2025 on May 1. The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and it has a scheduled start time of 4 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For MS vs KK PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Although fans in India will be able to watch Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app.

