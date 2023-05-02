Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Virat Kohli was seemingly involved in a heated exchange of words with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen ul Haq after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The altercation happened after RCB had bowled LSG out for 108 after scoring 126/9 in 20 overs, with KL Rahul batting through a leg injury in an unsuccessful attempt to take his side to victory. During the Lucknow innings, Kohli had celebrated the fall of wickets with his usual aggressive gestures.

Also Read | Met Gala 2023 Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and More – Check Out the Celebs Who Attended The Fashion Event This Year (View Pics).

In the previous encounter between the two sides last month, LSG team mentor Gambhir had signalled the RCB home crowd to be quiet after LSG's narrow win. Not only did Kohli blow kisses in the Lucknow crowd's direction when their team lost a wicket on this occasion, but he also emulated Gambhir by pressing his finger to his lips.

After the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked fine. LSG opener Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started saying something. Then Gambhir came and took Mayers away. A little while after this incident, visuals from the match showed Gautam Gambhir being quite animated and saying something to Virat Kohli. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff separated the two. Then, Kohli was seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul. (ANI)

Also Read | LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Amit Mishra Achieves Special Milestone Despite Lucknow Super Giants’ Defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)