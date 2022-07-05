New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): After the success of season 1, Legends League Cricket is back with the second season from September 20 to October 10, 2022, which would feature 4 Privately owned Franchisees.

Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan to play in the upcoming Legends League Cricket, the second season will be played in Muscat, Oman.

Virender Sehwag said in a statement, "I love to be in the Cricket field. I missed the playing 1st season of LLC but it would be great to go back into the field with the LLC season 2."

Irfan Pathan said, "Excited to announce that I'll be back in action playing Legends League Cricket in September. Aur iss baar kuch naya bhi hone wala hai...so I am really looking forward to be in Oman."

Yusuf Pathan said, "Practice makes you perfect. And I'm perfecting my shots for the action-packed season 2 of the Legends League Cricket. It was fun in January, and I am getting ready for September."

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said, "The Carnival of Legends is back. Top Cricketers from around the world would be seen coming together. These players have contributed immensely to cricket throughout their careers. I am looking forward to watching them play the Legends League Cricket second season."

The first season of Legends League Cricket had former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England, among other cricket nations divided into three teams representing India, Asia and the rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world saw the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best during the first season. (ANI)

