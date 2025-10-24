Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Pratika Rawal's father, Pradeep, expressed his delight and lavished praise on her after the 25-year-old's flamboyant 122(134) proved instrumental in India punching its ticket for the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's World Cup.

India was walking in a must-win territory against a resilient New Zealand at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday. With stakes running high, the coin spun in the White Ferns' favour and they put the hosts to bat. Pratika and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana notched a sizzling 212-run opening stand to put India in a position of control.

Pratika took her time on the crease before unleashing cut, pull, and drive shots to bring up her half-century in 75 deliveries. She flicked, danced down the track and swept the ball to raise the ante, bringing up her subsequent fifty in 47 deliveries. Pratika took off her helmet and raised her bat in the air to celebrate the landmark moment.

Pradeep, who desired to be a cricketer but failed to live his dream due to a lack of support from his family and other circumstances, revealed that he wanted to turn his first child into a cricketer. With the first hundred in her bag, Pradeep now wants her to wallop the three-digit figures again to guide India to World Cup glory.

"This was a long-awaited century. This is her first century of the World Cup. I taught her batting when she was three. She used to go with me to matches when I used to be an umpire. The family has such a background; I have also played at the university level, and I am a BCCI-level umpire. I always thought I would make my first child a cricketer," Pradeep told ANI.

"Despite my flaws and the family's lack of support that I faced during my time, I wanted to ensure she never faced such things. The upcoming matches are very crucial. India is the only team that can beat Australia. I told her that I want more centuries from her," he concluded.

After reaching the milestone, Pratika kept relentlessly hunting for boundaries and tonked two towering maximums before holing out to substitute Hannah Rowe off Amelia Kerr and return to the dressing room on 122(134). After Pratika's dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues notched an unbeaten 76 off 55 deliveries to propel India to 340/3.

In response, New Zealand fumbled despite the valiant performances of Amelia Kerr (45), Brooke Halliday (81), and Isabella Gaze (65). The resilient act of the troika failed to salvage a win as the White Ferns succumbed to a 53-run defeat (DLS method). (ANI)

