Durham [UK], July 20 (ANI): KL Rahul hit a classy hundred while Ravindra Jadeja scored a gutsy fifty (75) to revive Indians' innings on Day One of the three-day warm-up game against County Select XI here in Durham on Tuesday.

At the stumps, India ended at 306/9 on day one as Rahul and Jadeja headlined the visitors' show with standout performers. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are unbeaten on three and one run respectively.

In the third session on Tuesday, India lost five wickets but made sure the visitors end day one in the driver's seat. While Rahul walked back after completing his ton, Jadeja hit a gutsy fifty to rescue India from a precarious position.

In the second session, Rahul and Jadeja helped India recover as the duo took visitors to 188/4 at the end of Tea.

At the start of the session, an impatient shot by Hanuma Vihari resulted in his dismissal as the batsman failed to capitalise on the chance of making it big in the warm-up game.

In the first session, India scored 80 runs for the loss of three wickets at lunch on day one. Lyndon James struck twice and a rare stumping dismissal for Cheteshwar Pujara put India on backfoot.

Rohit Sharma scored just 9 runs while Mayank Agarwal was sent back after scoring 28 in the first innings. Pujara's wicket just before the lunch put India on backfoot before Rahul and Jadeja revived the innings.

Earlier, Indians won the toss and opted to bat against County Select XI. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have been rested for the clash, and as a result, Rohit is leading the outfit.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma have also been rested for the clash, and in their place, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav have been called into the XI.

Brief Scores: Indians 309/9 (KL Rahul 101, Ravindra Jadeja 75; Craig Miles 3-42) vs County Select XI (ANI)

