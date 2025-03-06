Lahore, Mar 6 (PTI) Yet another knockout stage heartbreak at yet another ICC event. But perennial bridesmaid South Africa remains on the right track two years before the ODI World Cup at home, feels the team's head coach Rob Walter after its semifinal exit from the Champions Trophy here.

Having topped their group, South Africa came up short in the second semifinal against New Zealand here on Wednesday night and went down by 50 runs in a chase of 362. Walter said there are enough positives to take back home notwithstanding a tough loss.

"You know, in the wins, we managed to put some significant partnerships together. We had guys contributing significantly with the bat. From a bowling point of view, I think our biggest development was our accuracy. We were able to be very accurate as a seam unit," said Walter in the post-match press conference.

"And that's something that we've been working really hard on. Every game we play is a learning opportunity. We just keep trying to take the little lessons. Today is a hard lesson, you feel it a little bit more, because it's the end of a campaign.

"But we certainly continue to keep learning from things, little bits here and there, that we can do better. We're still evolving as a team; there's no doubt in my mind. Two and a half years to 2027 and that's the eyes on the prize," he added.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Walter was expectedly asked about South Africa going down in a knockout game of another global event. Last year, the Proteas lost the T20 World Cup final to India from a commanding position.

"I don't think it was any one particular thing that resulted in the loss, probably a couple. We could have handled the last 10 overs (while bowling) a little bit better. They got away from us a little bit.

"There was a period sort of in the middle of the innings where Kane (Wiiliamson) and Rachin (Ravindra) started to up their rates a bit. And we missed a few opportunities there," he explained.

"...when we were batting. We were just starting to get going and that partnership got broken and really slowed us down in the middle and obviously we saw Dave (Miller) play unbelievably well in the end to get a hundred...you know you're just one partnership away from doing something special," said Walter.

With Williamson and Ravindra easily manipulating the bowlers, it seemed South Africa ran out of ideas. However, Walter did not agree to that.

"No, I don't think that's entirely accurate. We certainly tried to change it up, we tried to change the pace. I think the ball wasn't really gripping at that stage in the early phases, so the ball kept sliding on.

"I mean, it just plain to see that it was a pretty good batting wicket. I don't think you can score 360 if it's not a good batting wicket. So no, through no lack of effort, I don't think," he asserted.

Walter did admit to lapses in execution of plans "a little bit" but insisted there was nothing lacking in effort.

"...certainly you'll never question the effort of the guys and we sort of threw whatever we could at them but unfortunately we couldn't break that partnership which really set them up to push towards the end," he added.

