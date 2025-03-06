Major League Soccer giants Inter Miami CF are set to host Jamaica Premier League side Cavalier S.C. in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16. The first leg of the two-legged tie will be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida from March 7, 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Miami are here after beating Sporting Kansas City in Round One. A key architect of that win was Lionel Messi, who scored goals in both legs. Houston Dynamo 1-4 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Telasco Segovia, Luis Suarez Score as Lionel Messi-Less Herons Secure Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The Argentine legend Lionel Messi was not a part of Inter Miami's last outing, which was an away fixture against Houston Dynamo in MLS. As revealed by the club's head coach Javier Mascherano, Messi was not injured but only rested for the game. As the 37-year-old was tired and overloaded, and the think-tank wished to be more careful with the player as he recently returned to action after recovering from injury. Lionel Messi Set To Miss Inter Miami's Next Match Against Houston Dynamo in MLS 2025; Here's Why Star Argentina Midfielder Will Not Play in ‘Sold-Out’ Major League Soccer Clash.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Round of 16 Match?

Though head coach Javier Mascherano hasn't yet cleared about Lionel Messi starting in the Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Round of 16 Match, it can be assumed that he would be in the starting line-up of the side, as he is training normally with the squad. Inter Miami would love to have a lead, or rather a big lead in the first-leg to minimize risks of deciding in the next one.

Inter Miami might field a 4-4-2 formation, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the front as forwards for the match. Messi is extremely crucial for the side, ever since he joined them. He even started the 2025 season with a bang, having scored two goals in two CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 matches, and assisting in two goals in a single match of the MLS he has played so far.

