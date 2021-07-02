Tokyo, Jul 2 (AP) It's exactly three weeks before the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony and Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president said preparation is underway, with or without spectators.

Seiko Hashimoto said she hopes to hold a five-party meeting soon with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Government of Japan, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Hashimoto said they have not determined to have spectators at the tournament but will follow government guidelines accordingly to ensure safe and secure games.

"I am fully aware that the people feel that safety and security is not really secured but I want to make the best efforts toward the opening preparation," Hashimoto said.

The games will open on July 23rd. (AP)

