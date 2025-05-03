Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said the understanding of playing on tricky surfaces has helped the top-three including himself, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler to do well in the IPL this season.

The trio has scored the bulk of the runs for GT who are on course to make the play-offs. It was no different on Friday as the top-order took the home side to 224 for six which the bowlers could comfortably defend against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

GT also played just 22 dot balls in 20 overs.

"Didn't plan that (22 dot balls), idea was to continue to play like we have. Black soil (pitches), we've seen it's not easy to hit sixes. But the way our top order plays, we know how to keep the scoreboard ticking.

"We've never had the conversation for one of the top-three to always be there at the end. We're just eager to do our best," said Gill at the post match presentation. He top scored with 76 off 38 balls.

On his heated exchange with the umpire during the run chase, Gill added: "There are so many emotions, you give 110% on the field, sometimes you're bound to show emotions."

Having scored 64 off 37 balls, Buttler played down his effort and instead showered praise on Sudharsan, who made 48 off 23 balls.

"I've said it few times, day one watching him in the nets, I was blown away by how good he is. More importantly great head on his shoulders.

"The effort he puts in, the work, the understanding of his game, the humility to keep coming everyday and keep working. He's shown fantastic consistency and getting the rewards he deserves," said the former England captain.

SRH are virtually out of the play-off race after their seventh loss in 10 games. SRH skipper Pat Cummins said they allowed GT to score 20-30 extra runs.

"Chasing 200 looked a bit more realistic. They are class batters. They don't do anything outlandish. If you bowl bad balls, they just put it away. We probably dished out too many bad balls," Cummins said referring to GT's top-order.

On the road ahead, he added: "We can cling on to some hope. Big auction last year. The core of the group will be there for three years. So, lots to play for."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)