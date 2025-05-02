Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what promises to be a superb encounter in IPL 2025 on May 3. The RCB vs CSK clash, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, does not have much for the Chennai Super Kings, who are already out of the race to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table and will look to inch closer to a spot in the playoffs for a second consecutive season. But the weather in Bengaluru might make its presence felt big time. RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings.

It was an absolute classic the last time these two teams met in IPL 2025, at the M Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, a blazing half-century and cameos from Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David had guided RCB to 196/7. In response, CSK were restricted to 146/8, with MS Dhoni coming out to bat at number nine being one of the talking points from the match. With CSK already knocked out, it will be the last time that Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni go up against each other this season. With there being uncertainty on MS Dhoni's future, fans might witness these two generational stars clash for one final time. RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye Edge in Play-Offs Race, Chennai Super Kings Elusive Win in Backdrop of Emotional Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni Match-Up.

Bengaluru Weather Report

Well, it is something that cricket fans would never want to hear--there's a good chance of rain playing spoilsport in the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match. As per the weather report above, there are chances of rain from 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) with the temperature expected to be around 21 to 25 degrees Celsius. Accuweather states that thunderstorms are expected in the evening. Prior to the match, the M Chinnaswamy stadium witnessed some rain, with a Chennai Super Kings training session also being washed out. Fans would hope that the rain clouds stay away as RCB take on CSK. Bengaluru Rain Interrupts Chennai Super Kings Training Session Ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has generally been very good for batting. With the boundaries being shorter, fans can expect the RCB vs CSK match to be a high-scoring one. The team that wins the toss might just want to bowl first and back themselves to chase down the target, even if it is above 200.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 09:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).