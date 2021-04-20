New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): With talks of the launch of the European Super League dividing the world of football, Former Manchester United legend and current co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami, David Beckham has made it clear that the game is nothing minus the fans.

A group of 12 European clubs on Monday confirmed their plans to launch a new European Super League. Among these 12, six belong to the Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

"I'm someone who loves football. It has been my life for as long as I can remember. I loved it from when I was a young child as a fan, and I'm still a fan now. As a player and now as an owner I know that our sport is nothing without the fans," Beckham wrote on Instagram.

"We need football to be for everyone. We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit. Unless we protect these values the game we love is in danger," he added.

The talks around the launch of the European Super League has been met with severe backlash ever since reports started doing rounds in the media of the formation of the league.

UEFA President Alexander Ceferin had also said that the players participating in the European Super League will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. He was also left fuming and he launched a scathing attack on all the 12 clubs involved and he made his intentions clear on what might be the fate of the players if they play the European Super League.

Ceferin had also slammed Manchester United and Juventus chiefs Ed Woodward and Andrea Agnelli and he went on to call them "snakes" after they led proposals for the Super League. (ANI)

