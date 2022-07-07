Pallekele [Sri Lanka], July 7 (ANI): Following her side's clean sweep over Sri Lanka, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that the side wants to enjoy its cricket.

Top knocks from Harmanpreet and Pooja Vastrakar and an amazing bowling spell from Rajeshwari Gayakwad helped India complete a clean sweep over Sri Lanka with a 39-run win in the final ODI here at Pallekele on Thursday.

Also Read | Is India vs England 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

India posted 255/9 on the board with help of knocks from Harmanpreet Kaur (75), Pooja Vastrakar (56) and Shafali Verma (49). Sri Lanka could only manage 216 despite knocks from captain Chamari Athapaththu (44) and Nilakshi de Silva (48*). Rajeshwari Gayakwad was India's best bowler with 3/36.

"It was a great game for all of us, we were always in the game so very happy with this performance. We were thinking about getting singles, it was important for us to stay there and bat till the end. This was our first tour without our two senior players. This is just the beginning, we have a lot more cricket coming up. We did really well in the T20 series, we just want to enjoy our cricket," said Kaur in a post-match presentation.

Also Read | Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu, H.S Prannoy Move Into Quarterfinals; B. Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap Bow Out.

Put to bat first by SL, India lost Smriti Mandhana for just six when the team's score was just 30. Then opener Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia put on a 59-run stand, which ended with Bhatia being dismissed for 30 by Ranaweera's spin.

Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh fell cheaply, reducing India to 6/124. Then captain Kaur and Vastrakar stitched a 97-run stand. The duo brought up their match-saving half-centuries.

India finished their innings at 255/9 in their 50 overs with Vastrakar (56*) and Gayakwad (3*). Inoka Ranaweera (2/22), Chamari Athapaththu (2/45) and Rashmi Silva (2/53) were the best bowlers for Sri Lanka. Rashmi Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, and Kavisha Dilhari took a wicket each.

Chasing 256 runs, Sri Lanka lost opener Vishmi Gunaratne for 3 at the team's score of seven. Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera put on a 59-run stand, which ended with Athapaththu falling for 44 to captain Kaur.

Athapaththu and Hasini Perera stitched a 36-run stand, ending with Perara getting out for 12 to Gayakwad. Perara soon followed her back to the pavilion for 39 after being bowled by Gayakwad.

Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva stitched a 36-run stand, ending with the former falling for 22 to Harleen Deol's spin.

Then India strengthened their hold in the game with three quick wickets.

After that, Nilakshi de Silva and Rashmi Silva put on a 28-run stand. The partnership ended with Rashmi's stumps being dislodged for 18 by medium-pacer Meghna Singh.

Nilakshi and final batter Inoka Ranaweera could continue their team's resistance for just 33 runs. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 216 runs in 47.3 overs after Ranaweera was bowled by Deepti Sharma for just 10.

Gayakwad was the leading bowler for India with 3/36. Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar took 2/32 and 2/33, respectively. Deepti, Harmanpreet and Harleen took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India 255/9 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 75, Pooja Vastrakar 56*, Inoka Ranaweera 2/22) defeated Sri Lanka 216 in 47.3 overs (Nilakshi de Silva 48, Nilakshi de Silva 44, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/36). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)