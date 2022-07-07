After a dramatic end to the Tests, India and England face off against each other in the shortest international format. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on July 07, 2022 (Thursday) as both means aim for a win. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will ENG vs IND 1st T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

India will have skipper Rohit Sharma back after recovering from COVID-19. His presence will be a huge boost for the visitors who will look to kick off the series with a win. Meanwhile, England will be under the leadership of Jos Buttler, after he was appointed captain following the retirement of Eoin Morgan.

Is ENG vs IND 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of ENG vs IND 1st T20I. The clash will not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

ENG vs IND 1st T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 1st T20I 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of ENG vs IND 1st T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

