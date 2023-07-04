London [UK], July 4 (ANI): England's woman cricketer Lauren Bell extended her support to the men's side after the arguable stumping of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey at Lord's in the second test.

The Lord's match witnessed a debatable moment in the 52nd over when Australia wicket-keeper Carey ran out England batter Bairstow with a direct throw.

Bairstow batting at 10 runs was stunned by the dismissal as he was not expecting a throw from the wicket-keeper as he just walked off the crease after leaving the ball. Many cricketers criticised the dismissal and called it against the spirit of the game.

England women's team are also hosting the Ashes T20I series, where they are behind Australia by 1-0 after facing a loss in their match. Ahead of the second T20I match, England's pacer Bell said that her team would not choose this way of playing the game.

"Personally, it wouldn't be the way we want to play our cricket. It's happened now, and as a team we wouldn't play that way," she said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Last summer, England's women had a similar controversy when Charlie Dean was given out from a 'Mankad' dismissal which resulted in 16-run ODI series-ending loss to India. Bell does not want to look at the negatives as there are many positives to look for in the game.

"There were a lot of emotions coming from a lot of things [with the Dean dismissal]. It was the end of the series, the way we lost the game, but that's definitely not the way we'd want to play our cricket and how we want to go about things. We've moved on from that situation, we played India at the World Cup and we've moved forward as a team.

Women's cricket, there is so many good things to talk about and that's what we want to prioritise. We want women's cricket to be looked at with all the amazing things that are happening," she added.

England will play their second T20I match against Australia at the Oval on Wednesday to equalise the series. (ANI)

