Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): West Indies Women's skipper Hayley Mathews won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first ODI of the three-match series against India at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday.

The second and third match of the series will be played on December 24 and 27 respectively at the same venue.

Also Read | IND-W 4/0 in 1 Over | India Women vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 1st ODI 2024: Indian Openers Start Steady.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana's half-century and Radha Yadav's fiery spell helped India Women clinch a 60-run victory over West Indies in the third and final T20I match of the series on Thursday at DY Patil Stadium.

With the win on Thursday, the Women in Blue sealed the series by 2-1 over the Caribbeans.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Writes Letter to Ravi Ashwin on His Retirement From International Cricket: ‘You Bowled A Carrom Ball That Bowled Everyone’.

Teams:

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Thakur Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)