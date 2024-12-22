22 Dec, 14:08 (IST)

After the first few overs, the pair of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have not looked cohesive in the middle. Both players have survived a close call while running, and have had their catches fall short of the fielders. Madhana is doing the bulk of the scoring for India Women. 

22 Dec, 13:51 (IST)

This has been a steady start for India Women, with most of the scoring being done by Smriti Mandhana, who has contributed 14 runs, while newcomer Pratika Rawal has managed just one run. West Indies Women will bank on the experience of Deandra Dottin, and Hayley Matthews to ensure India does not get off to a flyer. Mandhana was lucky to survive a close call, where the ball barely landed in between gully and slip. 

22 Dec, 13:37 (IST)

Smriti Mandhana is out in the middle, with debutant Pratika Rawal. Smriti Mandhana has already gotten off the mark with a cracking four off Deandra Dottin. It will be important for both Indian openers to get India to a flyer. 

22 Dec, 13:13 (IST)

Here are the playing XI for both India Women and West Indies Women. India have handed Pratika Rawal her maiden India cap, who will get to showcase her talent first-up, with hosts batting first. India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Thakur Singh. West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

22 Dec, 13:05 (IST)

TOSS! West Indies have won the toss, and Hayley Matthews has elected to bowl first against India Women at Vadodara. West Indies will hope to showcase better performance in ODIs, than the T20Is.

22 Dec, 13:03 (IST)

After a cracking T20I series, India Women and West Indies Women will clash in a three-ODI series, which will be part of the ICC Women's Championship 2023-25. Stay tuned as the toss is just around the corner. 

India Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India national women's cricket team is all set to host the West Indies women's national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series. The opening ODI between the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Hayley Matthews' West Indies is being hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. You can check the India women's national cricket team vs West Indies women's national cricket team match scorecard here. Earlier, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side secured a comprehensive 2-1 series win in the three-match T20I series. The host will try to keep the winning momentum in the first ODI of the three-match series. IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024, Vadodara Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India Women vs West Indies Women at Kotambi Stadium.

The host has a more compact ODI squad. Several cricketers, like Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma, are returning on national duties. Apart from them, newcomers such as Tejal Hasabnis, Pratika Rawal, and Tanuja Kanwar have added further stability of youth and experience to the Indian women's lineup. West Indies women, on the other hand, will try to put some pressure on the host after having a disappointing outing in the three-match T20I series. Is India Women vs West Indies Women 1st ODI 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Squads:

India women's national cricket: Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Tejal Hasabnis, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol

West Indies women's national cricket team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Shamilia Connell