India Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India national women's cricket team is all set to host the West Indies women's national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series. The opening ODI between the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Hayley Matthews' West Indies is being hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. You can check the India women's national cricket team vs West Indies women's national cricket team match scorecard here. Earlier, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side secured a comprehensive 2-1 series win in the three-match T20I series. The host will try to keep the winning momentum in the first ODI of the three-match series.

The host has a more compact ODI squad. Several cricketers, like Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma, are returning on national duties. Apart from them, newcomers such as Tejal Hasabnis, Pratika Rawal, and Tanuja Kanwar have added further stability of youth and experience to the Indian women's lineup. West Indies women, on the other hand, will try to put some pressure on the host after having a disappointing outing in the three-match T20I series.

Squads:

India women's national cricket: Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Tejal Hasabnis, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol

West Indies women's national cricket team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Shamilia Connell