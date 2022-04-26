Melbourne [Australia], April 26 (ANI): John Rutherford, the first Western Australian cricketer to have been selected for Australia, has died at the age of 92.

Cricket Australia paid tributes to the Western Australian pioneer.

"We wish our condolences to those close to John Rutherford - the man who laid the foundations for every @WACA_Cricket representative who has since worn a Baggy Green. Rest in Peace," tweeted Cricket Australia.

The Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) also paid their tributes to Rutherford.

"WA Cricket wishes to pay tribute to John Rutherford and sends its deepest sympathies to his family after his passing late last week. The 92yo became the first WA cricketer to earn a Baggy Green when he was called up to face India in Bombay in 1956 https://bit.ly/3vcxP6X," tweeted WACA.

Rutherford played his solitary project during the 1956 tour of India, making 30 and taking the wicket of Vijay Manjrekar.

Rutherford hailed from Bruce Rock, a small country town which is 243 kilometres east of Perth. He played 67 first-class matches between 1952-53 and 1960-61 and scored 3367 runs at an average of 31.76, with six centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Rutherford was a test pioneer for Western Australia, though WA-born Ernie Bromley played two Tests for Australia in 1933-34 after he moved from WA to play for Victoria.

His career met a sudden end at 31 when during a tour match against West Indies in 1960, he suffered a stroke on the field.

WA Cricket chief executive Christina Matthews paid tribute to Rutherford after his demise.

"John Rutherford played an enormous role in placing WA Cricket on the map, at a time when the national side was dominated by players from the eastern states. He was a talkative and charismatic personality, and his passion for cricket was infectious. On behalf of everyone at WA Cricket and the State's cricketing community, we send our deepest condolences to the Rutherford family," said Matthews. (ANI)

