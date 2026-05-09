Sports News | WFI Issues Show-cause Notice to Vinesh Phogat, Bars Wrestler from Return over Anti-doping and Safety Concerns

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has issued a detailed show cause notice to three-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat, accusing her of multiple acts of indiscipline and anti-doping violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament 2026 in Gonda.

In the detailed 15-page notice dated May 9, 2026, the federation levelled four major charges against the wrestler, including her failure to make weight at the Paris Olympics, alleged anti-doping rule violations, breach of return-to-competition procedures following retirement, and violations during selection trials held in March 2024.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Toronto FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?.

The WFI described Phogat's disqualification from the women's 50kg gold medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics as a "national embarrassment", stating that she was "duty-bound" to remain compliant with the prescribed weight throughout the competition.

According to the federation, her failure to do so caused "lasting damage to the reputation of Indian wrestling".

Also Read | Lionel Messi Backs Neymar Jr to Feature in FIFA 2026 World Cup Campaign For Brazil.

The notice further referred to a "Recorded Missed Test" dated December 18, 2025, notified by the International Testing Agency (ITA), and alleged that Phogat had demonstrated a "cumulative pattern" of whereabouts failures. The WFI also cited another alleged whereabouts failure from September 9, 2024, as part of its case against the wrestler.

The federation additionally accused Phogat of violating Article 5.7 of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Anti-Doping Rules by failing to provide the mandatory six-month notice before returning to competition after retirement.

Another allegation concerns the March 2024 selection trials, where the WFI claimed Phogat participated in two separate weight categories, 50kg and 53kg, which it described as a "direct and manifest violation" of UWW regulations.

Pending her response, the federation has barred Phogat from participating in all sanctioned events until at least June 26, 2026.

"It is unsafe and contrary to the integrity of doping control... to permit your participation" until compliance with anti-doping and retirement protocols is fully established, the notice stated.

The development comes amid a public dispute over the venue of the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Phogat had recently expressed concerns regarding her safety, noting that Gonda is considered a stronghold of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom she is a complainant in an ongoing sexual harassment case.

In a video message, Phogat questioned how she could compete freely in such an environment.

"Imagine if I go to his house and to his college... where every person would be related to him. I don't think I will be able to give my 100 per cent there," she said.

After her video message, the WFI President Sanjay Singh dismissed the concerns and assured that the wrestler's safety would be ensured during the event.

"We have UWW-approved referees who officiate and all trial bouts are recorded, so there is no chance of any bias," Singh had said in a statement.

The federation has given Phogat 14 days to respond to the allegations and specifically asked her to explain the alleged "unsportsmanlike behaviour" and "grave acts of indiscipline" mentioned in the notice.

The WFI also warned that failure to submit a reply within the stipulated period would result in the matter proceeding ex parte, following which the federation would pass "such order(s) as it may deem fit." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)