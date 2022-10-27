Sydney, Oct 27 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav firmly believes that he can push the boundaries when it comes to mastering the art of handling pressure in match simulation, something that has given him fantastic results in past one year.

Surya has caused mortal fear among the global bowlers' union with an insane strike-rate of near 178 in 36 games and 11 fifty-plus scores (1 century and 10 half-centuries).

But if you find Surya's swivel off his hips to send the ball into the deep mid-wicket stand amazing, do know that there is a method to his madness, like the 25-ball 51 not out in India's 56-run win against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Asked about his preparation that brings about this manic consistency, Surya said: "What I do is to try and put a lot of pressure on myself whenever I am going for a few practice sessions or playing a match scenario.

"So, for example, if I am targeting a few balls, and I have to (suppose) get 'N' number of runs, if I get out, I just come out. That day, I don't go in to bat again."

The simulation helps him prepare better for the match.

"The same thing I'm been reflecting when I go into the games, and my plans have been very clear. What shots I have in my kitty, I just go out and express that. I won't do anything out of the box. It has been helping me, and hopefully try and do the same thing in the coming games," he elaborated.

"It feels really good to have numbers around, but at the same time, what I have been doing in the last few years is just eating fruits of that hard work maybe," the contented smile said it all.

Situational awareness

=============

Having enjoyed some great success while batting at top-order in the IPL, Surya clearly understands his role.

"I think from my point of view, the number that I am batting, I have practised that in the last three or four years. Whatever the situation is I have to just bat accordingly," he said.

"It is simple because as a No. 4, I either come in when we have lost two wickets and there aren't too much on the board. Then I have to raise the tempo in the last 10 overs.

"The other situation is that the team has scored a lot of runs when I come in and I have to maintain that tempo," he said.

One couldn't but get impressed with the clarity in his thought process.

Surya is fully aware about his range and plays his shots as per the requirements.

"The last two tracks (Brisbane warm-up and Melbourne) were completely different where we played today. It (SCG track) was a little slow, and the last game it was a little quick and bouncy.

"You have to adjust. And just, obviously, everyone must be having their own plan, and they are trying to execute it. Hopefully, we will come out again and do the same."

Virat always helps me get clarity in my thoughts

=============================

In the Indian team, Surya has had the maximum impactful partnerships with none other than Kohli, and that has happened because of their deep understanding of each other's games.

"I feel we respect each other's game when we are batting together. For example, if I am getting few boundaries from one end, then he tries to rotate and to keep the intent to look for good shots," he gave a peek into their mindset.

"Obviously, at the same time my plans are very clear when I go in to bat. I look for boundaries, try and hit the gaps and run hard. You know, when you are batting with him, you have to run hard as well," he added.

On the day, Kohli helped him clear his thoughts about when to attack the Netherlands bowlers.

"He just clears your thoughts. I mean, when I was batting and when I was a little confused when I was inside, he was just coming up to me and telling me what delivery can you expect now from that bowler.

"So it's a very good camaraderie, and I'm really enjoying batting with him right now."

