Arsenal is in a great run of form this season as they are currently leading the Premier League 2022-23 table. The Gunners stumbled a little in their campaign last gameweek against Southampton as they failed to get a victory and had to settle with a draw. Mikel Arteta now has a challenge in hand of maintaining the balance between the Premier league campaign and the Europa league campaign as Manchester City is breathing at their neck from the second position. Amidst this, Arsenal faces PSV Eindhoven in the return leg at Eindhoven in UEFA Europa League group A clash. Arsenal won 1-0 in their last meeting with the same opposition at the Emirates Stadium. With only one point needed to avoid the play-off, Arteta will look to have some rotations in the starting lineup. PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:15 PM IST. Zinedine Zidane, French Football Great, Honoured With New Wax Statue at the Musee Grevin in Paris

Ben White, Gabriel Margalhaes and Oleksander Zinchenko is all set to rested. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney are the most likely candidates to take up their places. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Viera to feature in midfield while Matt Turner to continue his role under the goalpost for Europa League games. Marquinhos, Emile Smith Rowe and Mohaammed Elneny has not travelled with the squad along with Zinchenko, all of them recovering from injuries. PSV, on the other hand will be missing the services of Ismail Saibari, Yorbe Vertessen, Marco Van Ginkel and Olivier Boscagli. Luuk De Jong and Noni Madueke might be introduced as subs as they are making a comeback from injuries. They are not high in confidence after losing to Ajax last week in the league,

When Is PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal match in UEFA Europa League 2022-23 will be played at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on October 27, 2022(Thursday). The game has a start time of 10:15 PM IST.

Where To Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Europa League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to live telecast the match in English.

How To Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will live stream PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on online platforms. Fans can tune into SonyLIV and JioTV apps to catch the action live.

