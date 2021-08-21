Kingston [Jamaica], August 21 (ANI): Kemar Roach might have picked three wickets but skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam hit fifties to stage Pakistan's fightback on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies on Friday.

At stumps Pakistan scorecard read 212/4 with Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf unbeaten at 22 and 23 respectively. For West Indies, Roach picked three wickets.

Babar and Fawad led Pakistan's recovery on the first day of the second Test after the visitors were reduced to 2/3.

Put in to bat first, Pakistan got off to a worst possible start as the side lost its top three batsmen for just 2 runs.

Babar and Fawad stabilised Pakistan's innings after a testing first hour as the score reached 32/3. An unbeaten fifty-run partnership between Babar and Fawad helped Pakistan recover at the end of the first session.

In the second session, Babar and Fawad both hit their respective fifties as they took Pakistan through the session without losing a wicket.

In the third session, Fawad retired hurt after a struggle with cramps. He scored 76 runs. Minutes later Babar got out leaving Pakistan at 168/4 as Roach picked his third wicket.

Rizwan and Faheem then led Pakistan to 212/4 at the close of play.

Brief scores: Pakistan 212/4 (Babar Azam 75, Fawad Alam 76*; Kemar Roach 3-49) vs West Indies (ANI)

