With Brest taking on PSG in the Ligue 1 2021-22 match, all eyes were on Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr and the fans surely wanted to know if the two will take on the field. The fans wondered if Messi will make his debut in the PSG shirt. However, the fans met with severe disappointment as both players have been left out of the final squad which was announced by PSG. In this article, we shall be having a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match, but before that let's have a look at the preview for the game. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash?

PSG has so far been unbeaten in the Ligue 1 2021-22 season. They have only played a couple of games and have won both of them. They have six points in their kitty and are placed on number three of the points table. The Angers are placed on number one and Clermont Foot is placed on number two. Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr were spotted in the practice session quite often.

Here's the squad for the match:

The pictures of the practice session were making rounds on social media. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

Bret vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Match Time and Schedule in India

Bret vs PSG match in Ligue 1 2021-22 will be played at the Stade Francis-Le Blé in France and will take place on August 21, 2021 (Friday midnight). The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Bret vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow will not be able to watch Bret vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live match in the country. But they can surely follow the social media pages of PSG that will bring in the live updates for the game.

