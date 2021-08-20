MS Dhoni is known as one of the best hitters in the history of the sport. On many occasions, MS Dhoni has single-handedly won the matches, all thanks to his power hitting. Now, ahead of the remaining season of the IPL 2021, MS Dhoni was seen slamming tall sixes in the nets. With this, he was seen firing a warning at his opponents. The Chennai Super Kings have already left for UAE for the remaining season of the IPL 2021 which begins from September 19, 2021. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Sweats it Out in the Nets Ahead of IPL 2021 (See Pics).

The team is also seen sweating it out in the nets. In the same nets, MS Dhoni was also seen sweating it out. The Chennai Super Kings skipper was also seen slamming tall sixes in the nets. The other players of CSK like Suresh Raina, Ruturaj Gaikwad and others were also seen in the nets. The video of MS Dhoni was shared by one of the fan pages.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MS Dhoni / Mahi 7781💛🇮🇳 (@d7f.reels)

Video from the nets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Many other cricketers like Gowtham Yadav, Sai Kishore, Jagadeesan and Hari Nishaanth also reported to the CSK camp a while ago and the team also shared pictures of the same on their social media account. In the first half of the IPL 2021, the team has won five games out of seven and has lost two. The team will play against the Mumbai Indians on September 19, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).