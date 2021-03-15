Antigua [Antigua and Barbuda], March 15 (ANI): Darren Bravo's brilliant century powered West Indies to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

With this win, West Indies managed to complete a clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series.

Chasing a target of 275 runs, West Indies got off to a shaky start as they failed to post a hundred-run opening-stand for the first time this series. Evin Lewis was the first man out, bowled for 13 by Suranga Lakmal in the fifth over. The early wobble continued as Jason Mohammed was bowled for 8 by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Bravo and Hope then took the field and formed a 109-run partnership, bringing West Indies back in the game. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking and also completed their half-centuries. Perera removed Hope (64) in the 32nd over.

Nicholas Pooran then came to bat but failed to shine as he got out after scoring 15 runs. With the West Indies needing 106 runs off the final 15 overs, the match was in the balance. Kieron Pollard joined Bravo out in the middle.

Bravo got out soon after scoring his century. Kieron Pollard (53*) and Jason Holder (14*) took the team over the line in the 49th over.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a total of 274/6 with the help of Ashen Bandara (55*) and Hasaranga (80*). The visitor got off to a good start with Dimuth Karunaratne and Danushka Gunathilaka scoring regular boundaries.

They put on 68 runs for the opening stand before Gunathilaka (36) was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in the 14th over. In the very next over Karunaratne (31) was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammed. The fall of wickets did not stop as Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka and Thisara Perera got out in quick succession.

Ashen Bandara and Hasaranga then revived Sri Lanka's innings and played some fine shots. The Sri Lankans went into their final 10 overs on 185/6 and plundered 89 runs in a fast finish.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 274/6 (Hasaranga 80*, Ashen Bandara 55*; Akeal Hosein 3-33); West Indies 276/5 (Darren Bravo 102, Shai Hope 64; Suranga Lakmal 2-56). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)