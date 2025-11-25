New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Former India cricketer Suresh Raina expressed excitement about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. He said their comeback will make India very strong, noting the duo's dominant performances.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are included in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series, with the first match set to take place in Ranchi on November 30.

Speaking to ANI, Raina noted Rohit Sharma's "brilliant" hundred that he scored against Australia in the third ODI of the three-match series back in October. Raina added that he wished they had played more matches earlier, though he acknowledged it was their personal decision.

"Rohit scored a billion hundred. When RoKo (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) return, it will be difficult to stop them because of the way they perform. I think both of them should have been there. I think they could have played a little more. But it's a personal call," Suresh Raina said.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, Raina said that their presence brings confidence, passion and belief to the team and fans. He expressed hope that they will lead India to an ODI series win against South Africa.

"The World Cup is in 2027 and we'll have to see how things pan out because when Rohit and Virat play, there is a different belief in the crowd. As a coach, as a player, as a fan of Indian cricket, there presence is reassuring. They bring a different kind of passion into the game. Virat has been a gun player, with the number of runs he's scored. I think there's a lot of cricket left in both of them. I hope both of them win us the ODI series against South Africa," Raina said. (ANI)

