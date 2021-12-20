New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola has said that his approach in the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi League will not change as captain of the team.

The Pro Kabaddi, which is returning after two years, will be held in a secure bio-bubble at the Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru.

"It's great to become Captain as I have been with this team for three years. The management and the Head Coach are really good. The Coach has asked me not to take any added pressure and play with a free mind," said captain Vikash Kandola in a statement.

"I will not change my approach to the game after becoming Captain. I will play the way I played before. However, I have the responsibility of taking the team forward. We have worked on the mistakes we made last season in our pre-season camp. We will make sure that we don't make the same mistakes again," he added.

Haryana Steelers Head Coach Rakesh Kumar said players have been practicing regularly and will look to play fearlessly in their first match this season.

"Yes, Pro Kabaddi is taking place after two years, but it doesn't mean that the players have not been practicing. The players have been carrying out practice sessions regularly in their hometowns. I always tell my players to be fearless and not think about the result," said Rakesh Kumar.

"We are playing our first match against a good team - Patna Pirates. They have also made a good combination. However, we won't be nervous and will play with full energy and enthusiasm. It's important for us to win the first match as the team will gain confidence and momentum from the victory," he added.

Haryana Steelers will go up against Patna Pirates on Thursday. (ANI)

