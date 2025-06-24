Eastbourne, England, Jun 24 (AP) Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova saved two match points on British opponent Harriet Dart's serve before rallying to win her opening match Tuesday at the grass-court Eastbourne Open.

Dart was 40-15 up on serve leading 5-4 in the decisive third set of a rain-affected round-of-32 match that second-seeded Krejcikova went on win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Also Read | 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Women Crush Mongolia 13-0 in Historic Victory; Coach Crispin Chettri Asserts 'We Can Be Much Better'.

It was just the second victory this year for the 17th-ranked Krejcikova, whose season didn't start until May because of a back injury.

The 29-year-old Czech player came to Eastbourne for her final warmup before beginning the defense of her Wimbledon title next week. She lost in the first round at her previous grass-court event at Queen's Club in London.

Also Read | Ben Duckett Becomes Second England Opener in 30 Years With Twin 50-Plus Scores in One Match at Headingley, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, dropped the first set on her way to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 win over Ann Li of the United States. The seventh-seeded British player next faces Australian teenager Maya Joint, who on Monday eliminated Ons Jabeur, the two-time Wimbledon beaten finalist from Tunisia.

Sofia Kenin, the fourth-seeded American, lost her opening match 6-4, 6-4 against Kimberly Birrell, the 77th-ranked Australian. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)