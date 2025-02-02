Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Cricket coach Devashish Nilosey expressed his delight as the Indian Women Cricket Team clinched the Under 19 World Cup after defeating South Africa in the final on Sunday in Malaysia.

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa at Bayuemas Oval.

After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.

"It is a great thing for India. The way we dominate in Men's Cricket, the same we are dominating in Women's Cricket as well. Winning the ICC U19 T20 World Cup will have a very positive impact on the coming generations. The team has performed extraordinarily throughout the tournament. Ayushi Shukla and Vaishnawi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh have played really well...Ayushi used to come to me for training since her childhood...," Devashish Nilosey said while speaking to ANI.

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name. (ANI)

