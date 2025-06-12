Wolfsburg (Germany), Jun 12 (AP) Wolfsburg hired Paul Simonis as its new coach on Thursday after he won the Netherlands' top cup competition with his previous club Go Ahead Eagles.

The 40-year-old Simonis joins on a two-year contract with a task to “realign VfL Wolfsburg with fresh impetus,” managing director for sport Peter Christiansen said.

Also Read | IND-W vs ENG-W 2025: Radha Yadav Named Replacement for Injured Shuchi Upadhyay for India Women's Tour of England.

Simonis' Dutch Cup win with Go Ahead Eagles in April was a surprise for a club which hadn't won a major trophy in 92 years, and came in his first career head coach role. The team's league finish of seventh was also its best in decades.

He replaced Ralph Hasenhüttl after the former Southampton and Leipzig coach was fired with two games remaining of the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg finished 11th under stand-in Daniel Bauer.

Also Read | SA 67/4 in 28 Overs (Trail By 145 Runs) (Trail By 146 Runs) | South Africa vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2: Temba Bavuma Gets Reprieve.

Simonis will be Wolfsburg's sixth permanent coach since 2021, the last year when it qualified for the men's Champions League. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)