South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Day 1 at the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final match was a plethora for the ace pacers of both the South Africa national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, the two prime fast bowlers looked to be at the top of their game, scalping a total of eight wickets. Check the South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Rabada picked a five-wicket haul. The Aussies looked clueless while batting first, getting bundled for a mere 212. The Proteas were no good either, making for just 22 overs before stumps, and losing almost half of their wickets. Mitchell Starc Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in ICC Tournament Finals, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

South Africa cricket team are 43/4 at the end of Day 1. Their skipper Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham will start day 2 from where they left. The Proteas are still trailing by 169 runs, and the Aussies will surely be in full mood to scalp early wickets, hindering any partnership to be built, so that they take a first-innings lead. Day 2 will be extremely crucial for both sides at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, as it would very much set the tone and give edge to a team over the other in the ICC WTC 2025 final. It would also be interesting to see what the surface offers, if it's the same attention to the pacers or some flatness for batters to play long. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 1 Stumps: Steve Smith, Beau Webster’s Half-Centuries Give Australia Edge Over South Africa On Day Dominated By Bowlers.

Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.