Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 2 (ANI): The Sri Lankan team registered their first win of the tournament as they defeated the United Arab Emirates by 11 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed match on Sunday at the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022.

With thunder and rain stopping the match, UAE had a target of chasing 66 runs in 11 overs, but the team only managed to chase 54/7 in 11 overs. The victory helped Sri Lanka move to fourth place behind India having lost one and won one match.

Also Read | Who Will Join Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg on @TeamUSA at @WGC2022? We’ll Soon … – Latest Tweet by Olympics.

Chasing a target of 110, UAE got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Esha Rohit, who departed in the third over with the score reading 15/1.

But the match was stopped due to bad light and lightning struck, making the ground unsafe for players. While it resumed after an hour gap, the Sri Lankan team fought back. As the game resumed UAE started stuttering, with the field spread out, they didn't get the boundaries nor could rotate strike efficiently.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England 7th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

The pressure of not scoring runs on the batters caused panic and created wicket-taking opportunities for the Lankan spinners. Kavisha Egodage was sent back to the pavilion immediately after the rain break with Kavisha Dilhari getting her wicket.

With the revised target of 66, UAE needed to score 6 runs per over. But the slow pitch made it difficult for the batters to score and many wickets fell in quick succession. From 21/2, UAE found themselves tottering at 44/7.

However, as Kavisha Dilhari and Inoka Ranaweera bowled economic spells, UAE failed to get to the required run. In the end, they could only manage 54/7. Dilhari returned with two wickets conceding just 7 runs while Ranaweera also scalped 2/7.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start and with the help of Harshitha Samarawickrama's 37 runs, Sri Lanka set a modest target of 110 with nine wickets loss. Harshitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 37 as the batters struggled on a slow pitch. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)