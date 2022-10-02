Pakistan and England face off against each other in the 7th and final T20I game of the series. The clash will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 02, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs ENG 7th T20I 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Pakistan vs England 7th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About PAK vs ENG Cricket Match in Lahore.

The teams are tied at 3-3 in the series and will be looking to come away with a win in the final game. Both sides have played some great cricket and will be confident about their chances. England and Pakistan will look to gain momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held later this year.

Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match will be played on October 02, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The game will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka. So, PAK vs ENG 7th T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. In Pakistan, the clash will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I 2022 match on online platforms as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs ENG clash. It will be a high-scoring game and the side chasing could very well end up on the winning side.

