Basseterre [Saint Kitts], June 17 (ANI): Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, and Deandra Dottin have been appointed as the captains for the three teams of the inaugural edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League.

The local players have been drafted ahead of the historic first running of the inaugural Women's Caribbean Premier League with the tournament set to get underway on August 30 at Saint Kitts.

With Matthews and Taylor rated in the top 10 T20 all-rounders in the world and Dottin one of the most destructive batters in the women's game, all three players have shown their quality for the West Indies and in domestic competitions around the globe.

The teams have been drafted from a pool of players that was put together by Cricket West Indies' selection committee and the 33 cricketers picked to represent the best talent from across the region with the squads full of experienced internationals as well as the next generation of female players.

"This inaugural Women's version of the CPL represents a huge upward step for West Indies cricket. I am grateful to all those in CPL and CWI who made it happen, especially the three pioneering franchises who have so willingly got on board," Ricky Skerritt, Cricket West Indies President, said in a statement.

"A Women's CPL is the next logical step as we grow the brand, and we are very pleased that we have been able to make this a reality in 2022. We are grateful to the CWI, the Barbados Royals, the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knight Riders for working with us on this groundbreaking tournament and we look forward to showcasing the tremendous skills of all these talented players," said Pete Russell, CEO of CPL.

Each team will also sign three exciting overseas players bringing the total squad size to 14 and further bolstering the quality of cricketers on show in this exciting new event. These overseas signings will be announced in the coming weeks.

Women's CPL Complete Squads:

Barbados Royals: Hayley Matthews (c), Shakera Selman, Reniece Boyce, Mandy Mangru, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Japhina Joseph, Chinelle Henry.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams, Rachael Vincent, Kaysia Schultz, Chedean Nation, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Deandra Dottin (c), Lee Ann Kirby, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Anisa Mohammed, Natasha McLean, Shawnisha Hector, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Jannillea Glasgow, Steffie Soogrim. (ANI)

