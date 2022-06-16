Arsenal have reportedly gained confidence that they can sign Gabriel Jesus in the summer transfer window. According to The Times, the Gunners are currently close to securing the striker's services, which would be their second signing of the season. Earlier, they had signed Brazilian starlet Marquinhos. Jesus is keen on moving out of Manchester City, now that his playing time is set to be significantly reduced with the arrivals of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Julian Alvares from River Plate. Paul Pogba Reckons ‘Manchester United Made a Mistake’ in Letting Him Leave Club As Free Agent

The Brazilian striker has a year remaining on his Manchester City contract but as said earlier, he is extremely unlikely to continue with the Premier League champions. The Gunners, who need to sign a striker, have been in pursuit of him and now, are getting confident about bringing the striker to North London. Alexandre Lacazette was released by Arsenal. The Gunners are also in talks with young striker Eddie Nketiah over a new deal but nothing has been finalised yet. Hence, out of the positions they need reinforcement in, a striker is most important and Jesus is reported to be their priority for the summer.

Also, his prior experience of working with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta when the latter was Pep Guardiola's assistant at City would come in handy should he end up signing for the North London outfit. Arsenal are also reportedly interested in signing Youri Tielemans.

