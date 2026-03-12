Gurugram (Haryana)[India], March 12 (ANI): Jasmine Shekar stole the thunder from some of the better-known names in the first round of the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Jasmine, who won the first leg of the 2026 season, carded 2-under 70 despite two late bogeys to take a one-shot lead over the promising amateur Lavanya Gupta (71).

Mannat Brar, who turned in some fine performances late last season, was sole third with even par 72, as only three players shot par or better on the opening day at the challenging Gary Player layout.

The record field of 57 players with 49 professionals, which is playing for a whopping Rs. 18 lakh purse, saw some young names hold their own as Vidhatri Urs, Lavanya Jadon and Jahnavi Prakhya carded 2-over 74.

Jasmine began very steadily with four pars and a birdie on Par-3 fifth and added four more pars to make a turn in a bogey-free 1-under. On the back nine, she birdied the 11th to go 2-under. She bogeyed for the first time in the day on the 14th but got that shot back immediately on the 15th, only to give it away again on the 16th. A closing birdie on the 18th ensured Jasmine was 2-under for the day.

Amateur Lavanya showed why she is so highly touted as she was three-under through 12 holes. She birdied the fifth, 10th and the 12th. Four more pars followed, and she was 3-under through 16 holes. She, however, closed bogey-bogey to drop to 71.

Mannat had two birdies against one bogey on the front nine and then had two bogey and a closing birdie on the 18th on the back nine.

Two leading names, Amandeep Drall (75) and Saanvi Somu (75), were tied 7th with Khushi Khanijau, Anvvi Dahhiya, Nayanika Sanga, Durga Nittur and Gauri Karhade.

Former Order of Merit winner, Sneha (76), was 14th while Tvesa Malik was T-15th with a 77. The winner of the fourth leg, Ridhima Dilawari (78), was T-19 and had no birdies as she bogeyed four times and double bogeyed once. (ANI)

