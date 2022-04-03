Christchurch, Apr 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final between Australia and England here on Sunday.

Australia Women:

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Robin Uthappa and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Alyssa Healy st Jones b Shrubsole 170

Rachael Haynes c Beaumont b Ecclestone 68

Also Read | GT vs DC Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson Help Gujarat Titans Maintain Winning Start With Victory Over Delhi Capitals.

Beth Mooney c Sciver b Shrubsole 62

Ashleigh Gardner run out (Cross/Shrubsole) 1

Meg Lanning c Beaumont b Shrubsole 10

Tahlia McGrath not out 8

Ellyse Perry not out 17

Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-14) 20

Total: (For 5 wickets in in 50 overs) 356

Fall of wickets: 1-160, 2-316, 3-318, 4-331, 5-331

Bowling: Katherine Brunt 10-0-69

-0, Anya Shrubsole

10-0-46-3, Nat Sciver 8-0-65-0, Charlie Dean 4-0

-34-0, Sophie Ecclestone 10-0-71-1, Kate Cross 8-0-65-0. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)