Christchurch, Apr 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final between Australia and England here on Sunday.
Australia Women:
Alyssa Healy st Jones b Shrubsole 170
Rachael Haynes c Beaumont b Ecclestone 68
Beth Mooney c Sciver b Shrubsole 62
Ashleigh Gardner run out (Cross/Shrubsole) 1
Meg Lanning c Beaumont b Shrubsole 10
Tahlia McGrath not out 8
Ellyse Perry not out 17
Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-14) 20
Total: (For 5 wickets in in 50 overs) 356
Fall of wickets: 1-160, 2-316, 3-318, 4-331, 5-331
Bowling: Katherine Brunt 10-0-69
-0, Anya Shrubsole
10-0-46-3, Nat Sciver 8-0-65-0, Charlie Dean 4-0
-34-0, Sophie Ecclestone 10-0-71-1, Kate Cross 8-0-65-0. MORE
