New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Indian World Cup-winning contingent called on the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

"Members of the Indian Women's Cricket team, winners of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for the younger generation," the official handle of the President of India wrote on X.

Also Read | PAK 58/3 in 16 Over | Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2025: Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub Stitch Steady Partnership.

On the occasion, President Murmu said that the World Cup-winning team reflects India. "They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances, but they are one Team India."

"I am very happy to be among the champions here. Indian across the world are celebrating your victory...Today, the world is celebrating with India...I wish that all of you continue to bring glory to the country," said President Droupadi Murmu to the Indian Women's Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates Team India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Winners at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India's years' dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup was finally achieved after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the triumphant Indian Women's Cricket Team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, following their historic maiden World Cup victory.

PM Modi congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media. The players gifted a signed jersey with 'Namo 1' printed on it to PM Modi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Mithun Manhas, was also present.

India joined Australia, England and New Zealand as ICC Women's Cricket World Cup winners and, like the latter two, did so for the first time on home soil. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)