Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Innings:

Tanzid Hasan

lbw b Shaheen Afridi

0

Litton Das

c Agha Salman b Iftikhar Ahmed

45

Najmul Hossain Shanto

c Usama Mir b Shaheen Afridi

4

Mushfiqur Rahim

c Rizwan b Haris Rauf

5

Mahmudullah

b Shaheen Afridi

56

Shakib Al Hasan c Agha Salman b Haris Rauf

43

Towhid Hridoy

c Iftikhar Ahmed b Usama Mir

7

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

b Mohammad Wasim Jr

25

Taskin Ahmed

b Mohammad Wasim Jr

6

Mustafizur Rahman

b Mohammad Wasim Jr

3

Shoriful Islam

not out

1

Extras: (LB-4, W-5)

9

Total: (7 wkts, 42.3 Ov)

204

Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 6-2, 23-3, 102-4, 130-5, 140-6, 185-7, 200-8, 201-9, 204-10.

Bowler: Shaheen Afridi 9-1-23-3, Iftikhar Ahmed 10-0-44-1, Haris Rauf 8-0-36-2, Mohammad Wasim Jr 8.1-1-31-3, Usama Mir 10-0-66-1. (MORE)

