New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The World Masters League T20 is set to enthral cricket lovers as the tournament gears up to produce cricketing excellence and entertainment across the globe. From heart-stopping action on the field to unforgettable moments of skill and strategy, the World Masters League T20 promises to be a spectacle that transcends boundaries and ignites the passion of cricket enthusiasts

Iconic cricketers Suresh Raina and Chris Gayle will illuminate the cricket field during the highly anticipated World Masters League T20.

The World Masters League T20 set to feature star players from cricketing powerhouses including India, Australia, West Indies, England, and more, promises to captivate fans worldwide with its extraordinary blend of skill, strategy and entertainment.

Joining Raina and Gayle on this prestigious platform are former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Munaf Patel, adding to the allure of the event. The complete schedule, location, and franchise names for the World Masters League T20 will be announced in due course, heightening anticipation among fans and stakeholders alike.

"As the pioneers of innovation in T20 cricket, we aim to redefine the game's narrative with an extraordinary blend of skill, strategy, and entertainment. Our journey is fueled by a commitment to uphold the rich legacy of cricketing legends. The World Masters League T20 is not just a tournament; it's a tribute to the enduring spirit of the sport and the legends who have etched their names in cricket history," World Masters League T20 organisers said in a statement.

Former Indian domestic cricketers Jesal Karia, Bipul Sharma, Amitoze Singh, Anureet Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ishwar Chaudhary and Robin Bist all have all signed up for the World masters league T20 Draft.

With six teams competing in 19 thrilling matches, the World Masters League T20 promises non-stop entertainment for cricket enthusiasts. As the iconic players prepare to showcase their prowess on the field, fans can anticipate a unique and enthralling experience unlike any other. (ANI)

